Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 22
Old Dominion with special guest Ryan Griffin set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Grammy-nominated Nashville band Old Dominion has been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Ryan Griffin. Old Dominion’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the band’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last performed in 2019.
Ticket prices for the show are $40, $50, $70, and $85 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8:30 a.m.
- 4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center
9 a.m.
- Rabbit Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Rabbit Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Non-Profit Expo Open @ Mulbeary Park
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Central Coast Weavers & Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Tractor Parade @ Midway
- Dry Flower Wreath Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- CCWC Gold Medal Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Wine Industry Awards @ Mission Square Stage
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Jelly Bean Face Paint Challenge @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
7 p.m.
- Route 66 @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Old Dominion w/ Ryan Griffin @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Led Zeppelin 2 (Tribute) @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
