Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 22

Old Dominion with special guest Ryan Griffin set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Grammy-nominated Nashville band Old Dominion has been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Ryan Griffin. Old Dominion’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the band’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last performed in 2019.

Ticket prices for the show are $40, $50, $70, and $85 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:30 a.m.

4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Rabbit Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Rabbit Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Non-Profit Expo Open @ Mulbeary Park

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Central Coast Weavers & Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Tractor Parade @ Midway

Dry Flower Wreath Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

CCWC Gold Medal Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Wine Industry Awards @ Mission Square Stage

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Jelly Bean Face Paint Challenge @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

Route 66 @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion w/ Ryan Griffin @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin 2 (Tribute) @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

Advertisement