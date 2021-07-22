Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 23
Big & Rich to perform at Chumash Grandstand Arena
–The California Mid-State Fair announced that country music superstars Big & Rich will perform in concert on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Local country music star Callie Twisselman is the opening act.
The Big & Rich concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $55.50 for general admission seating and $100.50 for reserved seating. Tickets will on sale online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday
8 a.m.
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Junior Gymkhana @ Hearst Equestrian Center
9 a.m.
- Rabbit Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Boy Scouts Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Girl Scouts Activities @ Frontier Pavilion
- SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Veggie Art Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Robotics Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
2 p.m.
- Kid’s Seed Art Craft Demonstrations @ Flower Building
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Demonstrations @ Flower Building
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
5 p.m.
- Wine Industry Awards & Gold Medal Tasting @ Mission Square
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center
6:30 p.m.
- Public Contest – Trivia @ Headliner Stage
7 p.m.
- Bear Market Riot – Music @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Big & Rich with special guest Callie Twisselman @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) – Music @ Frontier Stage