Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 23

Big & Rich to perform at Chumash Grandstand Arena

–The California Mid-State Fair announced that country music superstars Big & Rich will perform in concert on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Local country music star Callie Twisselman is the opening act.

The Big & Rich concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $55.50 for general admission seating and $100.50 for reserved seating. Tickets will on sale online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday

8 a.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Junior Gymkhana @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Rabbit Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Boy Scouts Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Girl Scouts Activities @ Frontier Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Veggie Art Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Robotics Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

2 p.m.

Kid’s Seed Art Craft Demonstrations @ Flower Building

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Demonstrations @ Flower Building

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Wine Industry Awards & Gold Medal Tasting @ Mission Square

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Trivia @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Bear Market Riot – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Big & Rich with special guest Callie Twisselman @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) – Music @ Frontier Stage

