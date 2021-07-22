Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 22, 2021
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 23 

Posted: 10:22 am, July 22, 2021 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

Big & Rich to perform at Chumash Grandstand Arena

–The California Mid-State Fair announced that country music superstars Big & Rich will perform in concert on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Local country music star Callie Twisselman is the opening act.

Callie Twisselman to open for Big & Rich at the Mid-State Fair

Callie Twisselman

The Big & Rich concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $55.50 for general admission seating and $100.50 for reserved seating. Tickets will on sale online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Big & Rich

Big & Rich

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday

8 a.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Junior Gymkhana @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

  • Rabbit Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Boy Scouts Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Girl Scouts Activities @ Frontier Pavilion
  • SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Veggie Art Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Robotics Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

2 p.m.

  • Kid’s Seed Art Craft Demonstrations @ Flower Building

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
  • San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Demonstrations @ Flower Building

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

  • Wine Industry Awards & Gold Medal Tasting @ Mission Square
  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

  • Public Contest – Trivia @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

  • Bear Market Riot – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Big & Rich with special guest Callie Twisselman @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) – Music @ Frontier Stage

Comments

