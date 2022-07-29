Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 29

An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty set to take place

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that John Fogerty has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $45, $80 (Golden Circle) and $520 (Table of eight) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Beef Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Non-Profit Expo Open @ Mulbeary Park

Veggie Stamping presented by Talley Farms @ Frontier Pavilion

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

4-H Robotics @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Infinite Music Drum Circle @ Outside Flower Building

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Bingo @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T”s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

The Taproots @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Al Jardine & The Wilson Sisters @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

