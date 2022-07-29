Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 29
An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty set to take place
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that John Fogerty has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Ticket prices for the show are $45, $80 (Golden Circle) and $520 (Table of eight) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Beef Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- Non-Profit Expo Open @ Mulbeary Park
- Veggie Stamping presented by Talley Farms @ Frontier Pavilion
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- 4-H Robotics @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Infinite Music Drum Circle @ Outside Flower Building
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
5:30 p.m.
- Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Bingo @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T”s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
7 p.m.
- The Taproots @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Al Jardine & The Wilson Sisters @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina