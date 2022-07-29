Paso Robles News|Friday, July 29, 2022
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Friday, July 29 

Posted: 8:51 am, July 29, 2022 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty set to take place

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that John Fogerty has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $45, $80 (Golden Circle) and $520 (Table of eight) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

  • Jr. Gymkhana Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Beef Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • Non-Profit Expo Open @ Mulbeary Park
  • Veggie Stamping presented by Talley Farms @ Frontier Pavilion
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • 4-H Robotics @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Infinite Music Drum Circle @ Outside Flower Building
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

  • Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

  • Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

  • Replacement Heifer Sale @ Paso Robles Pavilion

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Public Contest – Bingo @ Headliner Stage
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
  • Sweet T”s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

  • The Taproots @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • An Evening of Music & Wine with John Fogerty @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Al Jardine & The Wilson Sisters @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

