Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday, July 24 

Posted: 8:32 am, July 23, 2023

Nelly with special guest T.I. on stage at 7:30 p.m.

—The concert takes place Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, first entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Nelly kept the momentum going with the 2002 release of Nellyville. The album debuted at #1 on top of scoring Nelly his first two Grammy Awards.

Labeled the Jay-Z of the South by Pharrell Williams and the creator of Trap Muzik, T.I. is a musical artist, songwriter, philanthropist, and entrepreneur with three Grammy Awards and 4 #1 hit records, and 11 top ten hits.  T.I. has seen success as a recording and touring artist for the last 20 years. Outside of music, T.I. has also starred in countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including ATL, American Gangster, Marvel’s Ant-Man, and VH-1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Ticket prices are $30, $50, $75, $90, and $110 (pit, standing only) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

1:30 p.m.

  • Breeding Sheep Show @ Edna Valley Barn

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Floral Demo @ Flower Building
  • Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

4:30 p.m.

  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate
  • Public Contest – T-Shirt Challenge @ Headliner Stage
  • Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • ghost\monster @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Nelly with special guest T.I. @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Scotty McCreery @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

  • 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

