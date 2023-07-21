Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 22

B52s with special guest Lou Gramm at the Chumash Grandstand Arena

–The B-52s, rocking the music industry for almost 40 years and selling over 20 million albums, are taking the stage on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Known as “The World’s Greatest Party Band,” their music has remained relevant and beloved to fans worldwide. Their hits such as “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack,” and “Deadbeat Club” are still popular and never fail to start a party. The band’s longevity and ongoing appeal can be attributed to their unforgettable dance-rock tunes, making them one of the most enduring bands in rock music.

Lou Gramm, the original lead vocalist of Foreigner, opens the show for The B-52s. Gramm was the lead vocalist on all of Foreigner’s hit songs, including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Double Vision.”

Ticket prices are $40, $60, $80, $90, and $130 (pit, standing only), and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Small Animal Online Auction opens @ Online Only

8:30 a.m.

RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Opens @ Davies Park

Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Paper Crafts Demo by PM Creations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Wood Sculpture Demo by TTK / Rich Smucker @ Farm Alley

Meet Cayucos Collective @ Mission Market Place

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

JoAnn Overbey Memorial 4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live @ Mission Square Stage

Jewelry Making Demo J&L Simple Bead Jewelry, Wombat Wares by Skye McLennan @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Floral Demo with Susan Bettencourt @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Public Contest – Watermelon Eating Contest @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Acoustic DNA @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

The B-52’s with special guest Lou Gramm @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Ned Ledoux @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

