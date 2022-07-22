Paso Robles News|Friday, July 22, 2022
You are here: Home » Mid-State Fair » Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 23
  • Follow Us!

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 23 

Posted: 12:31 pm, July 22, 2022 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

Santana set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Santana has been confirmed to perform in concert on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Santana’s first appearance at the CA Mid-State Fair.

Santana

Santana

Ticket prices for the show are $40, $50, $90, $150, and $175 online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:30 a.m.

  • RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
  • Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

2 p.m.

  • JoAnn Overbey Memorial 4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

  • Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Violets Demo @ Flower Building
  • PM Creations Paper Craft Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Public Contest – Watermelon Eating Contest @ Headliner Stage
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • Unfinished Business @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Santana @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Matt Stell @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Mid-State Fair, Top Stories