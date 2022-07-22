Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 23

Santana set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Santana has been confirmed to perform in concert on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Santana’s first appearance at the CA Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $40, $50, $90, $150, and $175 online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:30 a.m.

RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Fairgrounds

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

2 p.m.

JoAnn Overbey Memorial 4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Violets Demo @ Flower Building

PM Creations Paper Craft Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Watermelon Eating Contest @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Unfinished Business @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Santana @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Matt Stell @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

