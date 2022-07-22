Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 23
Santana set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Santana has been confirmed to perform in concert on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Santana’s first appearance at the CA Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $40, $50, $90, $150, and $175 online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8:30 a.m.
- RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Fairgrounds
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
- Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion
2 p.m.
- JoAnn Overbey Memorial 4-H Dog Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Violets Demo @ Flower Building
- PM Creations Paper Craft Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Watermelon Eating Contest @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Unfinished Business @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Santana @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Matt Stell @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
