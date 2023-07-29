Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 29

Wrangler County Rodeo finals in the Chumash Grandstand Arena

–The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of work and performances during the morning’s rodeo events. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

This year’s show will feature Tomas Garcilazo, who’s been a featured act of the National Finals Rodeo for the last 20 years, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Announcer Luke Kaufman will be calling the action. PBR Entertainer Brinson Harris will keep the crowd laughing all night. The parachute flag drop will also make a return to open the show.

Pre-sale tickets:

Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth: $15 per seat, adult: $20 per seat

Day of rodeo tickets:

Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth and adult, $25 per seat

Tickets are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

Armed Forces Day: Saturday, July 29 – Free entry with a Valid Military ID.

8 a.m.

Junior Livestock Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Non-Profit Expo @ Mulbeary Park

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Central Coast Weavers & Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Seed Art @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Sale of Champions and Legacy Animal @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dummy Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Meet Junk Girls @ Mission Market Place

Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

Arranging Store Bought Flowers with Jada Preston @ Flower Building

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Public Contest – Line Dancing Lessons and Challenge @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals presented by Hearst @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

Stellar Band @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

The Original Wailers @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media