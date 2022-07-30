Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 30

Country Rodeo Finals set for 7 p.m.

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the country rodeo finals will take place on Saturday, July 30. The popular night will return to the main grandstand arena and start at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25/adult (13+ years old) and $15/child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

The country rodeo finals are the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of the best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Junior Livestock Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Central Coast Weavers & Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Sale of Champions & Legacy Animal @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dummy Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Traditional Corsage & Flower Crown Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Public Contest – Silly Smash @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

Country Rodeo Finals presented by Hearst @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

Doc Oliver @ Mission Square Stage

8 p.m.

High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner STage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

