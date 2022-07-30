Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Saturday, July 30
Country Rodeo Finals set for 7 p.m.
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the country rodeo finals will take place on Saturday, July 30. The popular night will return to the main grandstand arena and start at 7 p.m.
All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25/adult (13+ years old) and $15/child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.
The country rodeo finals are the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of the best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- Junior Livestock Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Central Coast Weavers & Spinners Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
12:30 p.m.
- Sale of Champions & Legacy Animal @ Paso Robles Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dummy Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Traditional Corsage & Flower Crown Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Public Contest – Silly Smash @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
7 p.m.
- Country Rodeo Finals presented by Hearst @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
- Doc Oliver @ Mission Square Stage
8 p.m.
- High Voltage (AC/DC tribute) @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner STage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina