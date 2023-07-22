Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 23
Luke Bryan’s concert is sold out
This will be Luke Bryan’s second completely sold-out concert at the California Mid-State Fair. Country music artist and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, farm tours, spring break shows, and eight sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.
The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8:30 a.m
- RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Designing a Floral Place Setting with Jada Preston @ Flower Building
- Creating a Water Garden with Simone Smith from Educated Gardener @ Farm Alley
12:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
- Design a Flamingo by Jeff Edwards @ Ponderosa Pavilion
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dinner Setting Demo by Jeff Edwards @ Ponderosa Pavilion
3:30 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Contest @ Mission Square Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live @ Mission Square Stage
- Floral Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
5:30 p.m.
- Barnyard Races @ South Gate
6 p.m.
- Public Contest – Ping Pong Relay @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
- Quiz Jam presented by Farm Supply @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Lunar Radio @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Luke Bryan with special guest Conner Smith @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Los Morros del Norte @ Frontier Stage
8:30 p.m.
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
9 p.m.
- 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage