Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 23

Luke Bryan’s concert is sold out

This will be Luke Bryan’s second completely sold-out concert at the California Mid-State Fair. Country music artist and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, farm tours, spring break shows, and eight sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:30 a.m

RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Designing a Floral Place Setting with Jada Preston @ Flower Building

Creating a Water Garden with Simone Smith from Educated Gardener @ Farm Alley

12:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

1 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

Diaper Dash @ Quad

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Design a Flamingo by Jeff Edwards @ Ponderosa Pavilion

2:30 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dinner Setting Demo by Jeff Edwards @ Ponderosa Pavilion

3:30 p.m.

Get Crafty Mixology Contest @ Mission Square Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

4 p.m.

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live @ Mission Square Stage

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Get Crafty Mixology Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

6 p.m.

Public Contest – Ping Pong Relay @ Headliner Stage

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Quiz Jam presented by Farm Supply @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Lunar Radio @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Luke Bryan with special guest Conner Smith @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Los Morros del Norte @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

