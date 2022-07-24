Paso Robles News|Sunday, July 24, 2022
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 24 

Posted: 8:36 am, July 24, 2022 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

Dan + Shay with special guest Carly Pearce set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country/pop act Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with Carly Pearce. Dan + Shay’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the duo’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Dan + Shay

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

8:30 a.m.

  • RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • 4-H Poultry Education Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad

2 p.m.

  • Diaper Dash @ Quad

2:30 p.m.

  • Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad

3 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

3:30 p.m.

  • Get Crafty Mixology Contest @ Mission Square Stage
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

4 p.m.

  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Growing & Dividing Iris Demo @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

  • Get Crafty Mixology Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square
  • Quiz Jam presented by Farm Supply @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

  • Public Contest – Post-It Note Challenge @ Headliner Stage
  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Cupcake Challenge @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • Attila Viola & The Bakersfield Boys @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Dan + Shay w/ Carly Pearce @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Los Parras @ Frontier STage

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

