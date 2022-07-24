Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Sunday, July 24
Dan + Shay with special guest Carly Pearce set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country/pop act Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. with Carly Pearce. Dan + Shay’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the duo’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
8:30 a.m.
- RSNC Sorting @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- 4-H Poultry Education Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Quad
2 p.m.
- Diaper Dash @ Quad
2:30 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Races @ Quad
3 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
3:30 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Contest @ Mission Square Stage
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
4 p.m.
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Growing & Dividing Iris Demo @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Get Crafty Mixology Tasting (Ticketed Event) @ Mission Square
- Quiz Jam presented by Farm Supply @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Public Contest – Post-It Note Challenge @ Headliner Stage
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Cupcake Challenge @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Attila Viola & The Bakersfield Boys @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Dan + Shay w/ Carly Pearce @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Los Parras @ Frontier STage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina