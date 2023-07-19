Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 20

Lauren Daigle with special guest Jon Foreman at the Chumash Grandstand Arena

–Grammy-winning artist and pop superstar Lauren Daigle is in concert on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Daigle is performing songs from her new album, “Lauren Daigle,” as well as her hit singles such as “You Say” and “Rescue.” The concert will mark Daigle’s first appearance at the California Mid-State Fair. Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.

Jon Foreman, opening for Daigle, is the lead singer and founding member of the Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band Switchfoot. His latest release and first live album “Roll Tape: Live at Melody League Studios” is available now.

Tickets prices are $40, $60, $80, $90, and $130 (pit, standing only) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

Thursday, July 20 is Cattlemen & Famers Day, paying tribute to our local cattlemen, cattlewomen and agriculturists.

8:15 a.m.

Jan F. Davis Memorial Cow Dog Trials @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Commercial Cattle Pen Judging @ FFA Beef Barn

11 a.m.

Industrial Arts Auction Preview @ Edna Valley Barn

Noon

Industrial Arts Awards and Auction @ Edna Valley Barn

1 p.m.

Ranch Horse Class @ Hearst Equestrian Center

4 p.m.

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit open @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers@ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live @ Mission Square Stage

Crochet Demo by The ABC Crochet Club and Robin Scovell @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Hearst Castle and Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

C&F Day Social Hour @ Paso Robles Pavilion

California Rare Fruit Growers Gifted Grafters @ Farm Alley

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

4:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

C&F Day BBQ Steak Dinner @ Paso Robles Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public Contest – Classic Games @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

6:30 p.m.

C&F Day Awards Presentation @ Paso Robles Pavilion

7 p.m.

The Molly Ringwald Project @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Lauren Daigle with Jon Foreman @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Shake, Rattle, and Roll @ Frontier Stage

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

