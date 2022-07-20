Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 21

Darius Rucker with special guest Caylee Hammack set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Caylee Hammack. Rucker’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is his first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $70, and $90 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8:15 a.m.

Jan F. Davis Memorial Cow Dog Trials @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Noon

Career Fair @ Stockyard

1 p.m.

Ranch Horse Class @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Industrial Arts Auction Preview @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1:30 p.m.

Industrial Arts Awards & Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Growing & Dividing Iris Demo @ Flower Building

4-H Poultry Education Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

C&F Day Social Hour @ Paso Robles Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

C&F Day BBQ Steak Dinner @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Balloon Cup Challenge @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

6:30 p.m.

C&F Day Awards Presentation @ Paso Robles Pavilion

7 p.m.

Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Darius Rucker w/ Caylee Hammack @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Sheena Easton @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

