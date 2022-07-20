Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 21
Darius Rucker with special guest Caylee Hammack set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Caylee Hammack. Rucker’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is his first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $70, and $90 (Pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8:15 a.m.
- Jan F. Davis Memorial Cow Dog Trials @ Hearst Equestrian Center
Noon
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
1 p.m.
- Ranch Horse Class @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Industrial Arts Auction Preview @ Paso Robles Pavilion
1:30 p.m.
- Industrial Arts Awards & Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion
4 p.m.
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Growing & Dividing Iris Demo @ Flower Building
- 4-H Poultry Education Presentation @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- C&F Day Social Hour @ Paso Robles Pavilion
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- C&F Day BBQ Steak Dinner @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Balloon Cup Challenge @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
6:30 p.m.
- C&F Day Awards Presentation @ Paso Robles Pavilion
7 p.m.
- Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Darius Rucker w/ Caylee Hammack @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Sheena Easton @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina