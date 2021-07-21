Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 22

Dwight Yoakam set to perform with special guest King Leg

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music legend Dwight Yoakam has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dwight Yoakam’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He is also the recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association.

Ticket prices for the show are $50.50 (General Admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Team Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center

2 p.m.

Industrial Arts Auction Preview @ Paso Robles Pavilion

2:30 p.m.

Industrial Arts Auction @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

C&F Day Social Hour @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

CC Weavers & Spinners Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions show! @ Headliner Stage

C&F Day BBQ Steak Dinner @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Garden Farms Nursery: Iris Care and Propagation Demonstrations @ Flower Builiding

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Musical Chairs @ Headliner Stage

C&F Day Awards Presentation @ Paso Robles Pavilion

7 p.m.

Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam with special guest King Leg @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

We Are Messengers – Music @ Frontier Stage

