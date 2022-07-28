Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 28, 2022
Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 28 

Posted: 7:34 am, July 28, 2022 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace

Kane Brown with special guest The Josh Day Band set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star Kane Brown has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest The Josh Day Band. Kane Brown’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Kane Brown’s first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Kane Brown

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

7:30 a.m.

  • Pancake Breakfast @ Downtown Paso Robles City Park

8 a.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Team Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Swine Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

  • Meat Goat Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Sheep Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Career Fair @ Stockyard

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • Ask the Master Gardener Demo @ Flower Building
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
  • Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Public Contest – Blind 10 @ Headliner Stage
  • Apple Pie Contest sponsored by Visit Atascadero @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
  • Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

  • Erin and the Earthquakes @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Kane Brown w/ The Josh Day Band @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

  • Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

  • 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

