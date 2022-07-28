Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 28

Kane Brown with special guest The Josh Day Band set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star Kane Brown has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest The Josh Day Band. Kane Brown’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Kane Brown’s first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

7:30 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast @ Downtown Paso Robles City Park

8 a.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Team Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Swine Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

Meat Goat Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Sheep Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Career Fair @ Stockyard

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Ask the Master Gardener Demo @ Flower Building

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Blind 10 @ Headliner Stage

Apple Pie Contest sponsored by Visit Atascadero @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo

7 p.m.

Erin and the Earthquakes @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Kane Brown w/ The Josh Day Band @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

