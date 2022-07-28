Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 28
Kane Brown with special guest The Josh Day Band set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music star Kane Brown has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest The Josh Day Band. Kane Brown’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Kane Brown’s first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.
Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
7:30 a.m.
- Pancake Breakfast @ Downtown Paso Robles City Park
8 a.m.
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Team Roping @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Swine Showmanship (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
8:30 a.m.
- Meat Goat Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Sheep Showmanship (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
4 p.m.
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit Open @ Davies Park
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Ask the Master Gardener Demo @ Flower Building
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Blind 10 @ Headliner Stage
- Apple Pie Contest sponsored by Visit Atascadero @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
- Sweet T’s One Man Caravan @ The Silo
7 p.m.
- Erin and the Earthquakes @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Kane Brown w/ The Josh Day Band @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina