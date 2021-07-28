Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 29

Pancho Barraza with special guest Cuisillos set to perform

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Latino fan-favorite Pancho Barraza has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 29. The show will begin with a special performance from Cuisillos at 7:30 p.m. Pancho Barraza’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

This 2021 Pancho Barraza celebrates 30 years of a successful artistic career and will celebrate it with an album entitled “30 Anniversary, 30 Songs, 30 Duets,” where he has the collaboration of great friends and colleagues. He began his new tour of 30 Anniversary in the United States where he entertains his public along with over 50 talents on stage from full Banda, Mariachi, and dancers.

Ticket prices for the show are $50.50 (General Admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) and are online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Swine Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

Meat Goat Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Market Sheep Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

3:30 p.m.

Beef Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink, & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

4:30 p.m.

Becky Zelinski of B’z Kneez Farm: Gardening Tips @ Flower Building

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

CC Weavers & Spinners Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

Paper Crafter Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations @ Hearts Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – Apple Pie Contest @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Erin & The Earthquakes – Music @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Pancho Barraza with special guest Cuisillos @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

A Thousand Horses – Music @ Frontier Stage

Advertisement