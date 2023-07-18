Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 19

Tim McGraw returns for his eighth performance with special guest Annie Bosko

– Country music superstar Tim McGraw returns for his eighth performance at the California Mid-State Fair on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. McGraw has won multiple awards for his hits, is also an actor and author and an audience favorite for his high-energy concerts.

In addition to his music career, McGraw has acted in several films and TV shows, including “Friday Night Lights,” “The Blind Side,” and the Yellowstone prequel, “1883.” He has also co-authored two New York Times Best Selling books, “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation” with Jon Meacham and “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life” about fitness.

Annie Bosko opens the show. A California farmer’s daughter and the middle of five children, Bosko has been praised by Rolling Stone magazine as an artist to watch. From writing songs for legends like Willie Nelson to performing onstage with Adele and Darius Rucker, Bosko has worked with the greats.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $175 and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 am

Cutting Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Poultry and Turkey Show / Poultry Knowledge Bowl, followed by Poultry Costume Contest @ Edna Valley Barn

9 a.m.

Dairy goat and pygmy goat shows/costume contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

3:30 p.m.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Gate

4 p.m.

Carnival opens. Exhibits open. Food, Drink and Shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

4:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

Joel y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Draft Horse Demo w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public Contest – Rhythm Nation @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

ShopRock @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media