Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 21
It’s opening day at the fair!
–The California Mid-State Fair opens for business on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the fair announced that Bret Michaels’ concert was canceled for Wednesday evening.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion
8:30 a.m.
- 4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center
9 a.m.
- Dairy Goat Showmanship, followed by Dairy Goat show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
1 p.m.
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Barrel Racing @ Hearst Equestrian Center
3:30 p.m.
- Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Entrance
4 p.m.
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- The Quiltery Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion
- SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
4:30 p.m.
- Judge’s Critique @ Flower Building
5 p.m.
- Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center
6:30 p.m.
- Public Contest – (To Be Announced) @ Headliner Stage
7 p.m.
- Mark Adams – Music @ Mission Square Stage
- Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage
7:30 p.m.
- CANCELED – Bret Michaels @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
