Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
You are here: Home » Mid-State Fair » Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 21
  • Follow Us!

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 21 

Posted: 8:42 am, July 20, 2021 by Reporter Sadie Mae Mace
mid state fair paso robles

It’s opening day at the fair!

–The California Mid-State Fair opens for business on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the fair announced that Bret Michaels’ concert was canceled for Wednesday evening.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

  • Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

  • 4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

  • Dairy Goat Showmanship, followed by Dairy Goat show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1 p.m.

  • Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Barrel Racing @ Hearst Equestrian Center

3:30 p.m.

  • Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Entrance

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
  • Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • The Quiltery Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion
  • SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

4:30 p.m.

  • Judge’s Critique @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

  • Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

  • Public Contest – (To Be Announced) @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

  • Mark Adams – Music @ Mission Square Stage
  • Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • CANCELED – Bret Michaels @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Mid-State Fair, Promoted, Top Stories