Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 21

It’s opening day at the fair!

–The California Mid-State Fair opens for business on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the fair announced that Bret Michaels’ concert was canceled for Wednesday evening.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

Poultry and Turkey Show & Poultry Knowledge Bowl @ Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 a.m.

4-H & FFA Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

9 a.m.

Dairy Goat Showmanship, followed by Dairy Goat show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

1 p.m.

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Barrel Racing @ Hearst Equestrian Center

3:30 p.m.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting @ Main Entrance

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Hearst Castle Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

The Quiltery Demonstrations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstrations @ Frontier Pavilion

SLO County Parks & Rec Exhibit @ Farm Alley

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

4:30 p.m.

Judge’s Critique @ Flower Building

5 p.m.

Pacific Animal Productions Show! @ Headliner Stage

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations with Harris Stage Lines @ Hearst Equestrian Center

6:30 p.m.

Public Contest – (To Be Announced) @ Headliner Stage

7 p.m.

Mark Adams – Music @ Mission Square Stage

Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

7:30 p.m.

CANCELED – Bret Michaels @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

Advertisement