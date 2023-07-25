Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 26

Pit Bull takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Pitbull, an independent musical artist, Grammy winner, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker is performing on Wednesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. His performance is opened by a live DJ performance. In addition to his musical endeavors, Pitbull played a pivotal role in the establishment of Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools throughout the nation. His efforts were acknowledged by the United Nations General Assembly for his work with Clean Water Here. He Pitbull serves as a partner in eMerge Americas, an annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami. His contributions to various fields were honored at the 2019 International Achievement Summit, where he was recognized alongside music legends, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Ticket prices are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Breeding Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

10 a.m.

Dairy Cattle Show / Dairy Cattle Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Barrel Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center

4 p.m.

Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Career Fair @ Stockyard

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Knitting Demo by Ganny Annie Creations @ Ponderosa Pavilion

Growing Herbs with Rhonda Chute Fat Cat Farm @ Flower Building

Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

4:30 p.m.

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Show (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public Contest – Simon Says @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

The Transducers @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Pitbull with a live DJ @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Ben Haggard @ Frontier Stage

Small Animal Online Auction closes

8:30 p.m.

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media