Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 26, 2023
You are here: Home » Mid-State Fair » Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 26
  • Follow Us!

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 26 

Posted: 9:59 am, July 25, 2023 by News Staff

Pit Bull takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Pitbull, an independent musical artist, Grammy winner, education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker is performing on Wednesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. His performance is opened by a live DJ performance. In addition to his musical endeavors, Pitbull played a pivotal role in the establishment of Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools throughout the nation. His efforts were acknowledged by the United Nations General Assembly for his work with Clean Water Here. He Pitbull serves as a partner in eMerge Americas, an annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami. His contributions to various fields were honored at the 2019 International Achievement Summit, where he was recognized alongside music legends, Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and Pulitzer Prize winners.

img Pitbull mid state fair

Ticket prices are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (pit, standing only) and are available from the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

  • NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center
  • Breeding Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

10 a.m.

  • Dairy Cattle Show / Dairy Cattle Showmanship @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

  • Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Barrel Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center

4 p.m.

  • Carnival, exhibits, food, drink and shopping open!
  • Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
  • Career Fair @ Stockyard
  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
  • The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
  • SLO County Farm Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Exhibit @ Farm Alley
  • Knitting Demo by Ganny Annie Creations @ Ponderosa Pavilion
  • Growing Herbs with Rhonda Chute Fat Cat Farm @ Flower Building
  • Farming Demo @ Farm Alley

4:30 p.m.

  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate

5 p.m.

  • Replacement Heifer Show (4-H then FFA) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
  • Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

5:30 p.m.

  • Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

  • Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
  • Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado @ La Cantina
  • Barnyard Races @ South Gate
  • Public Contest – Simon Says @ Headliner Stage
  • Meet the Maker @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

  • The Transducers @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

  • Pitbull with a live DJ @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

  • Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

9 p.m.

  • 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Mid-State Fair, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.