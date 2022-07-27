Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 27

Los Tigres del Norte set to perform

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Los Tigres del Norte has been confirmed to perform in concert Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, and $75 online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Mid-State Fair daily schedule

8 a.m.

NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Breeding Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Market Steer Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Noon

Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Barrel Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Career Fair @ Stockyard

2 p.m.

Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Sheep Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Meat Goat Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion

4 p.m.

Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Recs Exhibit @ Farm Alley

ABC Crochet Club Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5 p.m.

Replacement Heifer Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion

Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage

Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion

5:30 p.m.

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance

6 p.m.

Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Public Contest – Pass The Bucket Challenge @ Headliner Stage

Local Samples @ Mission Market Place

7 p.m.

Kenny Taylor @ Mission Square Stage

7:30 p.m.

Los Tigres del Norte @ Chumash Grandstand Arena

8 p.m.

Foghat @ Frontier Stage

9 p.m.

98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage

Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina

