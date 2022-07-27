Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 27
Los Tigres del Norte set to perform
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Los Tigres del Norte has been confirmed to perform in concert Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, and $75 online only at www.MidStateFair.com.
Mid-State Fair daily schedule
8 a.m.
- NRCHA Reined Cow Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Breeding Beef Show @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Market Steer Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
Noon
- Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Barrel Race @ Hearst Equestrian Center
- Career Fair @ Stockyard
2 p.m.
- Ladies and Lads Lead @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Sheep Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Meat Goat Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion
4 p.m.
- Carnival, Exhibits, Food, Drink & Shopping Open @ Fairgrounds
- Pacific Animal Productions Exhibit @ Davies Park
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park
- The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks Activities @ Ponderosa Pavilion
- SLO County Farm Bureau & Parks & Recs Exhibit @ Farm Alley
- ABC Crochet Club Demo @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5 p.m.
- Replacement Heifer Show (FFA then 4-H) @ Paso Robles Pavilion
- Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage
- Hearst Castle & Coast Livestream @ Ponderosa Pavilion
5:30 p.m.
- Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Carnival Entrance
6 p.m.
- Draft Horse Demonstrations w/ Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls
- Public Contest – Pass The Bucket Challenge @ Headliner Stage
- Local Samples @ Mission Market Place
7 p.m.
- Kenny Taylor @ Mission Square Stage
7:30 p.m.
- Los Tigres del Norte @ Chumash Grandstand Arena
8 p.m.
- Foghat @ Frontier Stage
9 p.m.
- 98.1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage
- Fiesta de Baile @ La Cantina
