Mid-State Fair discounted admission tickets on sale now

Tickets available at local Farm Supply Company stores around SLO County

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that discount pre-sale daily admission tickets are now available for purchase at local Farm Supply Company stores around San Luis Obispo County. These are the lowest ticket prices available, according to the fair.

Farm Supply locations include Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria stores.

Pre-sale farm supply daily admission prices:

Adult (Ages 13-61): $11.50 (regular is $15)

Senior (Ages 62+): $10.50 (regular is $12)

Youth (Ages 6-12): $8.50 (regular is $9)

Children: Ages five and under are free

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

