Mid-State Fair expands family-friendly activities

– The California Mid-State Fair has packed its daily schedule with activities and entertainment for all ages. Gates open at Noon each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and feature special attractions like the diaper dash and kids’ pedal tractor races.

New this year, barnyard races will be an ongoing attraction at South Gate and are a fun and interactive show for people of all ages and takes place at various times throughout the fair. Attendees can cheer on the pigs, turkeys, goats, and ducks as they race for victory.

Catch the Pacific Animal Production Show at various times throughout the day on the headliner stage, followed by public contests where fairgoers can compete to win prizes.

Starting at 6 p.m. each night, visit the horse stalls to watch the draft horse demonstrations by Harris Stage Lines before grabbing a sweet treat on the way to the carnival! Don’t forget about Cub County, a special carnival area for the littlest of fairgoers.

Next Friday, July 28, is Kids Day. Gates open at Noon, and the day kicks off with free admission for kids ages 12 and under.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

