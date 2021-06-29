Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Mid-State Fair horse show entries due July 2 

Posted: 5:59 am, June 29, 2021 by News Staff

mid state fair paso roblesApplications available on Mid-State Fair website

–Entries for the 2021 Horse Show at the Mid-State Fair are due Friday, July 2, and are available on the official California Mid-State Fair website. Horse show events include 4-H /FFA, Jr. Rodeo, Team Roping, Country Rodeo, Cow Dog Trials, and RNSC Sorting.

The competition handbook and entry forms are available online only and can be found by going to https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/horse-show-enter.php. Entry forms and fees for horse show events are due by Friday, July 2 to the fair’s main office. For more information, contact Elena Clark at elena@thegrid.net.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug. 1 and this year it’s celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

Comments

