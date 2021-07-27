Mid-State Fair Industrial Arts Auction brings in $102,000

$35,000 raised for James W. Brabeck Foundation

– The 2021 Industrial Arts Auction was held on Thursday, July 22 during Cattlemen & Farmers Day at the California Mid-State Fair. This year’s auction, with auctioneer Rick Machado, brought in $102,000, thanks to generous support from the community. Over $750,000 has been brought in since the auction began over 20 years ago.

An additional $35,000 was raised in support of the James W. Brabeck Foundation (JWBYLF), which serves agriculture-related and at-risk youth in the community through scholarship and capital campaigns that will assist in influencing their futures. Since its inception in 2017, the JWBYLF has been instrumental in supporting exhibitors at the California Mid-State Fair. In 2020, the JWBYLF raised over $200,000 which was used to purchase livestock, with nearly 50,000 pounds of protein donated to the SLO County Food Bank.

Airgas has been the presenting sponsor of the industrial education program since its inception; the program was designed to showcase the many talents of local high school fabricators. High school shop instructors oversee their students, who design a variety of projects using basic and advanced welding techniques, to produce barbecues, trailers, utility racks, wine racks, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, and other projects.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug. 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary.

