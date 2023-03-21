Mid-State Fair launches new Olive Oil Competition award

New ‘Producer of the Year’ honor added

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new award for the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition – the “Olive Oil Producer of the Year.” The title will be presented to the olive oil producer with the highest-ranking entries in the competition, provided they have entered a minimum of three olive oils.

Along with the honor comes a specially designed belt buckle featuring the Central Coast Olive Oil logo adorned with an array of jewels. The winning producer will also have the opportunity to sell their olive oils at the California Mid-State Fair Mission Market Place during the fair, which runs from July 19 to July 30.

The competition’s early bird registration period will last until March 24 and will cost $65 per entry. After March 24, the registration fee will increase to $75 per entry. Entrants can register online at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/enter-online/.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will have the theme “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” and will take place in Estrella Hall. The fair will feature local artisans, growers, and producers selling locally grown and handcrafted items.

