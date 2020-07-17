Mid-State Fair livestock show and auction goes virtual

–The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday a new Virtual Junior Livestock Show and Auction for this summer.

4-H and FFA exhibitors from around San Luis Obispo and southern Monterey counties will showcase the hard work they have put into raising their market and breeding animals through our Virtual Show and Livestock Auction.

“This year has presented a host of serious challenges for the exhibitors and the fair, and we appreciate community support as we host this year’s show and auction in a virtual format,” says fair spokesman Tom Keffury. “We recognize that putting on this show and auction wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our community of buyers and sponsors.”

The Livestock Auction will begin Wednesday, July 22 at noon with the Replacement Heifer Sale concluding on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. and the Market Animal Sale concluding on Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. Add-ons will remain open until Monday, August 3 at 4 p.m.. The Livestock Auction is sponsored by Adler, Belmont & Dye, Weyrick Lumber, and Michelob Ultra.

The Steer Show, sponsored by Jack’s Bar & Grill and Boot Barn, has 72 exhibitors, while 99 exhibitors will participate in the Heifer Show, sponsored by Slime and JB Dewar. The Hog Show has 350 exhibitors and is sponsored by Slime and Western States Petroleum Association.

The Lamb Show has 170 exhibitors and is sponsored by Eagle Energy and Western States Petroleum Association, while the Goat Show has 55 exhibitors and is sponsored by All-Flex and Cuesta College. The Rabbit show has six exhibitors and is sponsored by All-Flex.

For more information on how to become a buyer or participate in the auction, check our website at www.midstatefair.com.

