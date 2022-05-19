Mid-State Fair Mission Square lineup announced

All shows are free with paid fair admission

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the following performers for the Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with your paid admission to the fair and start at 7 p.m. every night.

July 20 – Spanky Paul Band – The Spanky Paul Band performs “Retro Rock, Blues, and Soul with a distinctively modern spirit,” offering an eclectic blend of danceable nostalgic good time music with a Central Coast nuance geared to audiences of all ages.

July 21 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band – Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band are an iconic band of the California Central Coast, celebrating 46 years of enthusiastic, tireless entertainment. The music they play doesn’t stay with just western swing, the band can instantly break into classic country or old-time rock and roll.

July 22 – Route 66 – Route 66 is a classic rock band playing favorites from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. They cover such artists as Creedence, The Stones, Beatles, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin, Melissa Ethridge and even sprinkle in some Country and Blues.

July 23 – Unfinished Business – Unfinished Business specializes in the best and most popular music of all time: 1960s rock & roll and soul. Think Beatles, Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Monkees, Motown and Memphis soul, and much more.

July 24 – Attila Viola and The Bakersfield Boys – Attila Viola and The Bakersfield Boys pay tribute to the Bakersfield Sound & Music of Merle Haggard and many of his hard-driving friends and progeny. Playing Honky Tonk, upbeat style of Country Music with a hard, contemporary BackBeat that people love and play on every jukebox in America.

July 25 – Earls of Tuesday – Earls of Tuesday is a band with a sweet blend of musicianship and vocal harmonies. They combine classic and folk-rock with a soulful, rootsy country-blues sound. They perform songs great for singing along, dancing, and generally creating a vibe perfect for celebrating the day.

July 26 – Carbon City Lights – Carbon City Lights is an alternative rock band based in San Luis Obispo. Their sound blends folk, pop, and rock accented with dynamic cello. Frontman Michael Venia was a contestant on Season 21 of NBC’s hit show, the Voice.

July 27 – Keep Off The Grass – Keep Off the Grass is an indie/rock, indie/emo band hailing from Denver, CO. The three-piece power trio is led by San Luis Obispo native, Cayden Wemple, and is accompanied by Jake Demarco (bass) and Caleb Theil (drums).

July 28 – Country Cougars – Country Cougars are a lot of Country and a Little Bit of Rock and Roll. They play a mix of music from classic and modern country to their own unique sound of ‘countrified’ rock, covering the sounds of the top Country Artists like Cash, Miranda Lambert, Dolly, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and more to the classic rock favorites of Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, CC&R and even a little Queen.

July 29 – The Taproots – The Taproots are best known for their creative songwriting, strong harmonies, and innovative guitar work. Celebrating the release of their new album, Tales Of Wonderland, the band performs a unique blend of original contemporary Americana music incorporating rock, folk, and jazz influences, along with fresh renditions of cover songs.

July 30 – Doc Oliver – Doc Oliver is a veteran and local singer-songwriter from here on the Central Coast. Doc’s Outlaw Country Music started as a personal form of therapy to cope with the struggles from both during and after his two deployments in Afghanistan as a combat medic. Since releasing his first record “Welcome Home” on August 31, 2021 (the day the US pulled out of Afghanistan) his songs have become much more than just his own personal form of therapy, but for many other veterans and civilians alike across the world.

July 31 – DeJa-Vu – DeJa-Vu is led by Jan and Ted (formerly Jan and Ted’s Excellent Adventure) who have been providing music for over 10 years on the Central Coast. Playing music that creates a DeJa-Vu for you, they continuously add songs that create the illusion of remembering scenes and events when experienced and heard for the first time.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

