Mid-State Fair pancake breakfast draws a crowd

Event returned to Downtown City Park after two-year hiatus

– More than one hundred people showed up for the annual California Mid-State Fair free pancake breakfast Thursday morning at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Volunteers from Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and the Mid State Fair cooked and served pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, orange juice, and coffee to those who attended the annual event. Skip Dodd coordinated the cooking. Elissa Williams of Remax Success carried pancakes from the grill to the food line where Jan Wolf of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and others served them to hungry visitors.

Although the Mid-State Fair Queen and one princess could not attend because they had to show their hogs, last year’s Queen Yvette Fiorentino and Princess Cassidie Banish welcomed visitors along with current Princess Sarah Barr. The breakfast took a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, so it was the first breakfast experience for Queen Yvette and Princess Cassidie.

“The numbers are down a little, but that’s to be expected,” Norma Moye of Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association said, “We haven’t had a Mid-State Fair Breakfast for two years.” Another volunteer suggested that new parking restrictions around the downtown city park may have discouraged locals from attending the breakfast.

Tommy Harris of Harris Stage Lines gave free rides around the park in a wagon pulled by his Belgian draft horses. A miniature train took kids for rides through the park.

The weather cooperated for Thursday’s breakfast.

