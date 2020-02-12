Mid-State Fair photographs win 18 awards at convention

–The California Mid-State Fair received multiple awards and was honored at the 2020 Western Fairs Association convention held January 19-22 in Reno, NV for photography taken by Brittany App. The fair had 13 winners in the Innovations & Management division and five winners in the Media & Marketing division.

The fair won 1st place awards in the following categories:

“Give It Your Best Shot – Carnival” – Swings

“Give It Your Best Shot – Exhibits” – Lady with Sunflower

“Give It Your Best Shot – People” – Pedal Tractor Girl

“New Event, Exhibit, or Program” – Camp Rattlesnake

“New Children’s Program” – Camp S’more Fun

“New Sponsorship” – Roger Sharp/The Chill Zone

“Crisis Management” – Biosecurity

“Inspiring Collaborations” – James Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund

“Best New Idea in Maintenance” – Portable Electric Stands

The fair also won five 2nd place awards and four 3rd place awards.

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – August 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Share this post!

Related