Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Mid-State Fair photographs win 18 awards at convention 

Posted: 6:57 am, February 12, 2020 by News Staff

–The California Mid-State Fair received multiple awards and was honored at the 2020 Western Fairs Association convention held January 19-22 in Reno, NV for photography taken by Brittany App. The fair had 13 winners in the Innovations & Management division and five winners in the Media & Marketing division.

The fair won 1st place awards in the following categories:

“Give It Your Best Shot – Carnival” – Swings
“Give It Your Best Shot – Exhibits” – Lady with Sunflower
“Give It Your Best Shot – People” – Pedal Tractor Girl
“New Event, Exhibit, or Program” – Camp Rattlesnake
“New Children’s Program” – Camp S’more Fun
“New Sponsorship” – Roger Sharp/The Chill Zone
“Crisis Management” – Biosecurity
“Inspiring Collaborations” – James Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund
“Best New Idea in Maintenance” – Portable Electric Stands

The fair also won five 2nd place awards and four 3rd place awards.

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – August 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

