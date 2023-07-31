Mid-State Fair releases Country Rodeo results
Cody Mora named ‘All Around Cowboy’
– The Country Rodeo was held on Saturday at the California Mid-State Fair. The results of the event, as sent by the Mid-State Fair, are as follows:
Open Draw Team Penning:
- 1st: Clay Avila, Cody Mora, Mike Buerster
- 2nd: Kelly Barker, Sam Higgins, Tom Martinus
- 3rd: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen
- 4th: Manda Wiebe, Tristan Schmidt, Jessica Thompson
- 5th: John Varian, Colton Miller, Buster Segura
- 6th: Craig Pritchard, Leslie Sims, Casey Fowler
Junior Team Penning:
- 1st: Haily Hansen, Lilly Thompson, Tanna Tartaglia
- 2nd: Cody Sill, Levi Segura, Macoy Sill
- 3rd: Hayden Soares, Ryatt Xavier, Logan Busick
Sorting Open / Draw:
- 1st: Leslie Sims, Buster Segura, Colton Miller, Lee Oliver
- 2nd: Ryan Bognuda, Will Centoni, Misty Tartaglia, Chisholm Twisselman
- 3rd: Becca Mora, Kate Brewer, Cody Mora, Liam Roth
- 4th: Joe Roth, Lane Murray, Adison Renteria, Stephanie Rumsey
- 5th/5th: Derrek Hee, JW Brewen, James Eade, Cheri Kelly
- 5th/5th: Ronnie Garcia, Mike Estrada, Brandi Bognuda, Craig Pritchard
Double Mugging:
- 1st: JD Miller, Ryan Pascoe
- 2nd: Ryan Pascoe, Bear Pascoe
- 3rd: Will Centoni, Tristan Schmidt
- 4th: Lee Whitney, Garett Crocker
- 5th: Travis Xavier, Jake Bell
- 6th: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado
Mixed Ribbon Roping:
- 1st: JW Brewen, Sarah Brewen
- 2nd: Cody Mora, Lilly Thompson
- 3rd: Lee Whitney, Katie Whitney
- 4th: Chandler Soojian, Brinan Varian
- 5th: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly
- 6th: Tinzy Grant, Clayton Grant
Ranch Rope and Brand:
- 1st: Clint Weibe, Cody Mora, Jake Twisselman, Josie Pereira
- 2nd: Clayton Grant, Dugan Kelly, Garett Crocker, Sam Higgins
- 3rd: Clay Avila, Tucker Donlon, Edgar Machado, Tristan Schmidt
- 4th: Caleb Twisselman, Joseph Sill, Heidi Sill, Cody Sill
- 5th: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz
- 6th: Kyle Davis, Bear Pascoe, Chad Nicholson, Clint Nicholson
Ladies Breakaway:
- 1st: Tyree Cochrane
- 2nd: Josie Pereira
- 3rd: Taylor Hurley
- 4th: Lilly Thompson
- 5th: Fallon Ruffoni
- 6th: Becca Mora
2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 6 Years and Under:
- 1st: Layton Segura
- 2nd: Riata Barker
- 3rd: Zeb Nelson
- 4th: Wyatt Sill
- 5th: Amelia Bell
2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 7-10 Years Old:
- 1st: Ava Twisselman
- 2nd: Miranda Saban
- 3rd: Gracie Barker
- 4th: Paisley Busick
- 5th: Wyatt Lazanoff
California Mid-State Fair 2023 Country Rodeo Finals:
Team Penning:
- 1st: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen
Barrels:
- 1st: Kathryn Varian
Ranch Rope & Brand:
- 1st: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz
Mixed Ribbon Roping:
- 1st: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly
Match Roping:
- 1st: Dugan Kelly, Danny Leslie
Double Mugging:
- 1st: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado
Ladies Breakaway Roping:
- 1st: Becca Mora
All-Around Cowboy:
- Cody Mora
