Mid-State Fair releases Country Rodeo results

Cody Mora named ‘All Around Cowboy’

– The Country Rodeo was held on Saturday at the California Mid-State Fair. The results of the event, as sent by the Mid-State Fair, are as follows:

Open Draw Team Penning:

1st: Clay Avila, Cody Mora, Mike Buerster 2nd: Kelly Barker, Sam Higgins, Tom Martinus 3rd: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen 4th: Manda Wiebe, Tristan Schmidt, Jessica Thompson 5th: John Varian, Colton Miller, Buster Segura 6th: Craig Pritchard, Leslie Sims, Casey Fowler



Junior Team Penning:

1st: Haily Hansen, Lilly Thompson, Tanna Tartaglia 2nd: Cody Sill, Levi Segura, Macoy Sill 3rd: Hayden Soares, Ryatt Xavier, Logan Busick



Sorting Open / Draw:

1st: Leslie Sims, Buster Segura, Colton Miller, Lee Oliver 2nd: Ryan Bognuda, Will Centoni, Misty Tartaglia, Chisholm Twisselman 3rd: Becca Mora, Kate Brewer, Cody Mora, Liam Roth 4th: Joe Roth, Lane Murray, Adison Renteria, Stephanie Rumsey 5th/5th: Derrek Hee, JW Brewen, James Eade, Cheri Kelly 5th/5th: Ronnie Garcia, Mike Estrada, Brandi Bognuda, Craig Pritchard



Double Mugging:

1st: JD Miller, Ryan Pascoe 2nd: Ryan Pascoe, Bear Pascoe 3rd: Will Centoni, Tristan Schmidt 4th: Lee Whitney, Garett Crocker 5th: Travis Xavier, Jake Bell 6th: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado



Mixed Ribbon Roping:

1st: JW Brewen, Sarah Brewen 2nd: Cody Mora, Lilly Thompson 3rd: Lee Whitney, Katie Whitney 4th: Chandler Soojian, Brinan Varian 5th: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly 6th: Tinzy Grant, Clayton Grant



Ranch Rope and Brand:

1st: Clint Weibe, Cody Mora, Jake Twisselman, Josie Pereira 2nd: Clayton Grant, Dugan Kelly, Garett Crocker, Sam Higgins 3rd: Clay Avila, Tucker Donlon, Edgar Machado, Tristan Schmidt 4th: Caleb Twisselman, Joseph Sill, Heidi Sill, Cody Sill 5th: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz 6th: Kyle Davis, Bear Pascoe, Chad Nicholson, Clint Nicholson



Ladies Breakaway:

1st: Tyree Cochrane 2nd: Josie Pereira 3rd: Taylor Hurley 4th: Lilly Thompson 5th: Fallon Ruffoni 6th: Becca Mora



2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 6 Years and Under:

1st: Layton Segura 2nd: Riata Barker 3rd: Zeb Nelson 4th: Wyatt Sill 5th: Amelia Bell



2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 7-10 Years Old:

1st: Ava Twisselman 2nd: Miranda Saban 3rd: Gracie Barker 4th: Paisley Busick 5th: Wyatt Lazanoff



California Mid-State Fair 2023 Country Rodeo Finals:

Team Penning:

1st: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen



Barrels:

1st: Kathryn Varian



Ranch Rope & Brand:

1st: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz



Mixed Ribbon Roping:

1st: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly



Match Roping:

1st: Dugan Kelly, Danny Leslie



Double Mugging:

1st: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado



Ladies Breakaway Roping:

1st: Becca Mora



All-Around Cowboy:

Cody Mora



