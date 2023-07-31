Paso Robles News|Monday, July 31, 2023
Mid-State Fair releases Country Rodeo results 

Posted: 6:40 am, July 31, 2023 by News Staff

Mid-State Fair releases Country Rodeo results

Cody Mora named ‘All Around Cowboy’

– The Country Rodeo was held on Saturday at the California Mid-State Fair. The results of the event, as sent by the Mid-State Fair, are as follows:

Open Draw Team Penning:

      • 1st: Clay Avila, Cody Mora, Mike Buerster
      • 2nd: Kelly Barker, Sam Higgins, Tom Martinus
      • 3rd: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen
      • 4th: Manda Wiebe, Tristan Schmidt, Jessica Thompson
      • 5th: John Varian, Colton Miller, Buster Segura
      • 6th: Craig Pritchard, Leslie Sims, Casey Fowler

 

Junior Team Penning:

      • 1st: Haily Hansen, Lilly Thompson, Tanna Tartaglia
      • 2nd: Cody Sill, Levi Segura, Macoy Sill
      • 3rd: Hayden Soares, Ryatt Xavier, Logan Busick

 

Sorting Open / Draw:

    • 1st: Leslie Sims, Buster Segura, Colton Miller, Lee Oliver
    • 2nd: Ryan Bognuda, Will Centoni, Misty Tartaglia, Chisholm Twisselman
    • 3rd: Becca Mora, Kate Brewer, Cody Mora, Liam Roth
    • 4th: Joe Roth, Lane Murray, Adison Renteria, Stephanie Rumsey
    • 5th/5th: Derrek Hee, JW Brewen, James Eade, Cheri Kelly
    • 5th/5th: Ronnie Garcia, Mike Estrada, Brandi Bognuda, Craig Pritchard

 

Double Mugging:

    • 1st: JD Miller, Ryan Pascoe
    • 2nd: Ryan Pascoe, Bear Pascoe
    • 3rd: Will Centoni, Tristan Schmidt
    • 4th: Lee Whitney, Garett Crocker
    • 5th: Travis Xavier, Jake Bell
    • 6th: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado

 

Mixed Ribbon Roping:

    • 1st: JW Brewen, Sarah Brewen
    • 2nd: Cody Mora, Lilly Thompson
    • 3rd: Lee Whitney, Katie Whitney
    • 4th: Chandler Soojian, Brinan Varian
    • 5th: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly
    • 6th: Tinzy Grant, Clayton Grant

 

Ranch Rope and Brand:

    • 1st: Clint Weibe, Cody Mora, Jake Twisselman, Josie Pereira
    • 2nd: Clayton Grant, Dugan Kelly, Garett Crocker, Sam Higgins
    • 3rd: Clay Avila, Tucker Donlon, Edgar Machado, Tristan Schmidt
    • 4th: Caleb Twisselman, Joseph Sill, Heidi Sill, Cody Sill
    • 5th: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz
    • 6th: Kyle Davis, Bear Pascoe, Chad Nicholson, Clint Nicholson

 

Ladies Breakaway:

    • 1st: Tyree Cochrane
    • 2nd: Josie Pereira
    • 3rd: Taylor Hurley
    • 4th: Lilly Thompson
    • 5th: Fallon Ruffoni
    • 6th: Becca Mora

 

Mid-State Fair releases Country Rodeo results 2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 6 Years and Under:

    • 1st: Layton Segura
    • 2nd: Riata Barker
    • 3rd: Zeb Nelson
    • 4th: Wyatt Sill
    • 5th: Amelia Bell

 

2022 CMSF Dummy Roping – 7-10 Years Old:

    • 1st: Ava Twisselman
    • 2nd: Miranda Saban
    • 3rd: Gracie Barker
    • 4th: Paisley Busick
    • 5th: Wyatt Lazanoff

 

California Mid-State Fair 2023 Country Rodeo Finals:

Team Penning:

      • 1st: Quinn Tannehill, Misty Tartaglia, Janalee Johnsen

 

Barrels:

      • 1st: Kathryn Varian

 

Ranch Rope & Brand:

      • 1st: Franky Martinez, Danny Leslie, Colter Negrainti, Francisco Cruz

 

Mixed Ribbon Roping:

      • 1st: Colter Negrainti, Brittany Kelly

 

Match Roping:

      • 1st: Dugan Kelly, Danny Leslie

 

Double Mugging:

      • 1st: Tristan Schmidt, Edgar Machado

 

Ladies Breakaway Roping:

      • 1st: Becca Mora

 

All-Around Cowboy:

      • Cody Mora

 

 

Comments

