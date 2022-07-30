Mid-State Fair royalty showing hogs with FFA

Queen, princess will show their hogs at Saturday’s auction

– Auction day at the California Mid-State Fair has special meaning for Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen Brooke Smith and Princess Jenna Shapero because they are showing their hogs. Smith has shown hogs for several years. Shapero started with chickens and over the years worked up to hogs. Both girls have been involved in Templeton 4-H and the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Princess Sarah Barr is a dancer.

Friday afternoon, Shapero and Smith inspected and fed their hogs at their pens next to one another in the Templeton hog area of the livestock pavilion. They also chatted with other FFA members and showed off the autographs they’d acquired over the past week.

Saturday morning, they will swap the long dresses and tiaras for their FFA uniforms to show their hogs at the auction. It’s a tradition that is an iconic part of the Mid-State Fair, and one with which Smith and Shapero are quite familiar.

