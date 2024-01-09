Mid-State Fair seeks local talent for performances

Deadline to apply is Mar. 22

– The organizers of the 2024 California Mid-State Fair are currently accepting online applications from singers and bands interested in performing at the event. Local bands can vie for spots on the Mission Square Stage, Island Stage, or at La Cantina.

To apply, interested musicians can visit the applications page at www.MidStateFair.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, Mar. 22. Late submissions will not be considered. Successful applicants will be notified via email no later than Friday, Apr. 5.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to run from July 17 through July 28, with the theme for this year being “Wide Open Spaces!” For additional updates, individuals can connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

