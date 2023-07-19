Mid-State Fair shares bus and shuttle information

Shuttles operate each day of the fair from 4 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

– The California Mid-State Fair offers patrons the opportunity to park off-site and then catch a free ride to the fair. Attendees can look for the American Star buses, operating each day of the fair from 4 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The Paso Robles Event Center has very limited on-site parking options, and the free shuttle program saves attendees money on parking.

Shuttle locations for pick-up and drop-off:

• Albertsons Parking Lot at City Bus Stop

• City Hall at 10th/Spring

• Lowe’s Hardware at Main Parking Lot

Attendees should make sure to not park in restricted areas, as their automobile may be towed at the owner’s expense (parking is 100% the individual’s responsibility). The fair asks attendees to please be aware and kind to neighboring businesses, and allow for ample time to get to the fair, purchase admission tickets, and gain admission to the fair.

The fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

