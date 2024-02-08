Mid-State Fair warns of ticketing scams

Official tickets only sold through fair website

– The California Mid-State Fair would like to remind ticket buyers that many online ticket brokers (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, Tickets-Center, Ticketsales, Ticketsonsale, Event Tickets Center, etc.) may imply that they are an official website for concert ticket purchases for the California Mid-State Fair, but only this website: www.midstatefair.com is the official online ticket purchase point for the California Mid-State Fair concerts.

The fair is not affiliated with any third-party ticket company or selling sites. The fair cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate nor will it be able to assist purchasers if there is a problem with tickets purchased from such companies.

Tips to avoid purchasing fraudulent tickets:

• Make sure the URL matches https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/.

• Check that you are not purchasing tickets ahead of the official on-sale date and time. These sites do not have early access to purchase tickets prior to the fair’s advertised on-sale date and time, regardless of what they imply.

• Check that you are not paying a higher ticket price than advertised for said concert.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

