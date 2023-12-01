Mid-State Fair Winter Market returns next weekend

Market will be open Dec. 8-11

– The Paso Robles Event Center has announced the winter edition of the Mid-State Fair Market, a three-day shopping experience featuring over 30 local vendors selling holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, art, baked goods, and other culinary treats. Old West Cinnamon Rolls will make a special holiday appearance with additional food and beverage options also available. Admission and parking are free.

Guests of all ages can enjoy free hands-on activities and crafts with the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday and all guests are invited to take a moment to decorate gratitude cards for U.S. soldiers deployed overseas.

The market is open Friday, Dec. 8 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles. Parking is in Lot C off Gregory Avenue and the fair’s main parking lot off Riverside Avenue.

Learn more by checking out the year-round events calendar at www.midstatefair.com.

