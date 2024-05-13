Mid-State Fair’s ‘Evening of Music & Wine’ to feature Cheap Trick

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Cheap Trick has been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with Cheap Trick will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $40 and $85 (Golden Circle) and will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. to the general public. If you were a table holder in 2023, table renewal information will be sent to you via email at a later date. If you are interested in putting your name on the waiting list for a table, call the Mis-State Fair Box Office at (805) 239-0655.

New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access please visit www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office notes that it cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of the official channel.

Currently gearing up for their 50th anniversary year, Cheap Trick was established almost half a century ago by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Bun E. Carlos (drums), the Rockford, IL- based band, with Daxx Nielsen on drums for the last 14 years, has become part of the very fiber of American music, with more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales now well in excess of 20 million.

Five decades on, Cheap Trick remains the same at its core as ever – four great guys, three great chords, and an unparalleled canon of tunes that will last an eternity, from “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

