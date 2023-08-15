Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo slated for Sept. 3

Event features vendors, food, entertainment

– The upcoming Mid-state Wedding and Event Expo, scheduled for Sept. 3, is poised to offer attendees a varied selection of vendors catering to a spectrum of event types. From weddings and family reunions to anniversary celebrations and quinceañeras, the event aims to connect visitors with vendors aligning with their distinctive requirements.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary food and beverage samplings, complemented by live musical performances. Additionally, attendees can take advantage of a range of discounts, giveaways, and exclusive offers. The expo will also feature a complimentary DJ and Photo booth service, accompanied by the opportunity for weddings to access free venue usage.

Individuals seeking participation are urged to secure their places by visiting the official expo website. Tickets are on sale now.

The Mid-state Wedding and Event Expo is slated to commence on Sept. 3, starting at 1 p.m. The event venue is set at 4041 CA-46, in Paso Robles.

