Middle school student arrested for reportedly making threats of violence

Student ‘impulsively made a threat toward the school and specific students’ says school resource officer

– On Friday, a George Flamson Middle School student reportedly “impulsively made a threat toward the school and specific students,” according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

“We take all threats of violence seriously and did make an arrest,” wrote School Resource Officer Alex Ellis in a press release, “Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal

charges.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus the message” to CRIMES (274637).

