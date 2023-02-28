Middle school students featured in photography exhibit

Opening reception for the exhibit will be held on March 4

– Flamson Middle School students in Paso Robles will have their digital photographs featured in the “Eye of the Next Generation,” exhibit at Studios on the Park. The exhibit features artists between the ages of 10-18, and the students’ work will be showcased for the next couple of months. The exhibit categories include landscape, floral, animal, portrait, city/urban, and still life. The participating students were supported by Mrs. Alltucker, a teacher for the school’s multimedia and elective classes, where they learned digital photography techniques as part of the curriculum.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Studios on the Park, located at 1130 Pine St, Paso Robles. At the end of the exhibition, each student will receive their framed work to take home. The participating students are from various grade levels, including 6th, 7th, and 8th, and their names are listed as follows: Addie Aiello, Joseph Arce, Michael Arroyo, Sam Bikle, Isabella Birks, Anna Crank, Otto Dodd, Anthony Gallegos, Faith Gil, Alexander Gonzalez, James Himelson, Noah Heun, Ken Jacobus, Desiree Maduena, Vincent Meraz, Ben Parham, Michaelann Reed, Macoy Sill, Danitza Solis Reyna, and Chase Vellekamp.

Studios on the Park is a nonprofit gallery and open studios art center in downtown Paso Robles that has showcased world-class artists in exhibitions for over a decade. The studio expects over 7,000 visitors to the 2,000-square-foot atrium gallery space for this exhibition. Art sales from the exhibition will also serve as fundraisers for essential arts services to more than 100,000 students, families, and visitors each year.

For questions regarding this exhibition, please contact the curator, Jordan Hockett, at jordan@studiosonthepark.org or (805) 296-0871.

Share To Social Media