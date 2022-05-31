Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 31, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Middle school students sell goodie bags to raise money for Ukraine
  • Follow Us!

Middle school students sell goodie bags to raise money for Ukraine 

Posted: 7:25 am, May 31, 2022 by News Staff

Lewis Middle School Students raise money for Ukraine

AVID class helps families in crisis

– At Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles, the seventh-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) elective class recently held two fundraisers and earned over $1,000 to help families in Ukraine. They put together goodie bags with candy, stickers, fidgets, juice pouches, and more. These were sold at lunch on May 4.

Students putting together goodie bags

Students put together goodie bags with candy, stickers, fidgets, juice pouches, and more, and sold them at lunch.

Members of the class also put donation jars in every classroom at LMS, which brought in over $700 in donations.

This AVID class wanted to help families in crisis, who have been forced to flee Ukraine. The 23 hardworking, conscientious students each played a role in putting the fundraiser together.

Goodie bags to raise money for ukraine

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.