Middle school students sell goodie bags to raise money for Ukraine

AVID class helps families in crisis

– At Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles, the seventh-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) elective class recently held two fundraisers and earned over $1,000 to help families in Ukraine. They put together goodie bags with candy, stickers, fidgets, juice pouches, and more. These were sold at lunch on May 4.

Members of the class also put donation jars in every classroom at LMS, which brought in over $700 in donations.

This AVID class wanted to help families in crisis, who have been forced to flee Ukraine. The 23 hardworking, conscientious students each played a role in putting the fundraiser together.

