Mild fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Slight warm-up up expected midweek

– North County should expect mild fall weather this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. The week will start off with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s, followed by a slight warmup into the upper 80s. By the weekend, temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-to-low 50s, possibly dipping into the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to view the latest weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

