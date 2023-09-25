Paso Robles News|Monday, September 25, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Mild fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Mild fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:30 am, September 25, 2023 by News Staff

Mild fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso RoblesSlight warm-up up expected midweek

– North County should expect mild fall weather this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. The week will start off with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s, followed by a slight warmup into the upper 80s. By the weekend, temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-to-low 50s, possibly dipping into the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to view the latest weather forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

 

Mild fall weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.