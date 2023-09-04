Mild summer weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Warming trend expected by weekend

– Paso Robles can expect mild summer temperatures this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s forecasted high temperature is 87, followed by a slight cooldown mid-week with Wednesday’s high of 81. Thursday’s forecasted high is 86, and Friday’s high is 89.

By the weekend, temperatures will start to warm up again into the mid-90s. Overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

