Mild summer weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 89, followed by a slight cooling trend

– Paso Robles can expect mild summer temperatures this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 89, followed by a slight cooldown mid-week with Tuesday’s high of 82, Wednesday’s forecasted high of 81, and Thursday’s high of 79.

By Friday, temperatures will start to warm up again into the upper 80s, moving into the 90s once again by next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

