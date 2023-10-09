Mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

– Pleasant fall weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground. The cooler temperatures provide welcome relief from last week’s heat wave that brought daytime highs up to near 100 degrees.

Monday’s forecasted high temperature is 79, Tuesday’s is 81, and Wednesday’s is 78. Starting Thursday, temperatures should rise slightly into the low-to-mid 80s, and stay in the mid-80s over the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-to-lower 50s and upper 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

