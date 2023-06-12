Mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s daytime high is 70 degrees, followed by slight warm-up

Mild late spring weather is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s expected high temperature is just 70, followed by a slight warm-up on Tuesday to 78. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the week.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected. Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s.

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground.