Mild winter weather in the forecast for upcoming holiday weekend

Daytime highs expected to be in the 60s

– Mild winter weather is expected in Paso Robles approaching Christmas weekend, followed by a chance of rain next week, according to Weather Underground.

Today through Friday, daytime highs are expected to be in the lower 60s, climbing to the mid-60s by Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday. Weather Underground is predicting a 58-percent chance of showers next Tuesday.

Overnight lows should be in the 30s to start the week, climbing into the 40s by the weekend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

