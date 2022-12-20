Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Mild winter weather in the forecast for upcoming holiday weekend 

Posted: 8:20 am, December 20, 2022 by Editor Skye Pratt

winter weather

Expect chilly, frosty mornings to start the week, with temperatures rising as the weekend approaches.

Daytime highs expected to be in the 60s

– Mild winter weather is expected in Paso Robles approaching Christmas weekend, followed by a chance of rain next week, according to Weather Underground.

Today through Friday, daytime highs are expected to be in the lower 60s, climbing to the mid-60s by Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday. Weather Underground is predicting a 58-percent chance of showers next Tuesday.

Overnight lows should be in the 30s to start the week, climbing into the 40s by the weekend.

weather forecast paso robles

 

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

