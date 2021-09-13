Weather forecast to cool to 80s this week

Coastal fog and cooler inland temperatures expected

–North County should expect daytime temperatures in the mid-80s this week, according to Weather Underground. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and could even dip down to the upper 40s. Monday’s high should be slightly lower at an expected 97-degrees but by Tuesday, temperatures should cool down into the 80s and stay there for the rest of the week.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, a trough of low pressure will develop off the coast on Tuesday through Friday resulting in gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly to northwesterly (onshore) winds and a deep marine layer with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. He shared this week’s weather report on his Twitter account:

SLO County weather forecast: Fog along the coast and strong rip currents https://t.co/SiMmrp3XOL — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) September 12, 2021

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related