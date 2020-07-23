Minor decoy operation for tobacco sales held in South County

–On Wednesday, members of the Grover Beach Police Department conducted tobacco stings, using underage decoys, to purchase tobacco products at retail establishments in the City of Grover Beach. Two cashiers were cited for selling tobacco products to customers under the age of 21. The goal of this operation is to limit underage access to tobacco products and confirm local businesses are operating within the law.

Beginning June 9, 2016, a new law signed by Governor Jerry Brown, went into effect raising the minimum age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21. Electronic smoking devices are included in the definition of tobacco products.

The underage decoys attempted to make purchases of tobacco products at 17 locations throughout the Grover Beach area. Cashiers at 15 of the establishments turned the decoy away without selling any tobacco products.

In an ongoing effort to prevent access tobacco products by those under the age of 21, members of the Grover Beach Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Public Health will continue to conduct periodic sting operations dealing with tobacco to confirm retailers in the area are doing their part to prevent minors’ access to tobacco products.

All of the suspects that sold tobacco products to the minor decoy were cited.

