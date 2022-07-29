Paso Robles News|Friday, July 29, 2022
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac coming to Bianchi Winery
  • Follow Us!

Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac coming to Bianchi Winery 

Posted: 7:00 am, July 29, 2022 by Access Publishing

– A message from Bianchi Winery –

Mirage_music-band
The classic lineup is back!

– By Jaqueline Hallal

Join Bianchi Paso Robles for another epic night!

Since 2002 when “Bella Donna – A Tribute to Stevie Nicks” was formed in Los Angeles, singer Michelle Tyler has approximated “Stevie Nicks” unlike any other impersonator or tribute artist. Praised by the real Stevie Nicks after she heard a live performance.

Based in Los Angeles, Mirage has earned the top honors among tribute artists – endorsed by AXSTV as one of “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and heartily praised by the ‘real’ Stevie Nicks after she heard a performance.

Mirage recreates the classic lineup with a strong stage show and every detail to authenticity. From the custom wardrobe to the spot-on musical and vocal performances, Mirage takes you on a journey celebrating the hits of Fleetwood Mac in its prime.

Bello Pizza will be slinging out pizzas for purchase and our team will make sure wine keeps flowing (bottles for purchase)! Extra points to those who wear Stevie-inspired shawls!

The show is Sept. 3 from 7-10 p.m. To find out more about Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room, to purchase wine, and buy tickets for Mirage visit www.bianchiwine.com

Mirage_flyer

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Promoted
About the author: Access Publishing

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Paso Robles Daily News on Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, or follow his blog.