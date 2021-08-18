Miss Oddette says farewell with jamboree on Aug. 27

Four Lanterns Winery to host with wine and music

–Miss Oddette’s Creole Kitchen is holding “Miss Oddette’s Farewell Jamboree” at Four Lanterns Winery on Aug. 27 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Well known throughout the community, owner and operator Oddette Augustus is holding her final catering event to celebrate the support the community has shown for the past 18 years.

“I learned a lot about myself having a business here and it wasn’t until I started this business that I grew to really love and appreciate the community because they’ve been so supportive,” Augustus says. “Everything has really been a big blessing to me. I met so many great people and I’ve developed some really deep and significant relationships. I was working and having fun and then the next thing I knew, I was part of the community and that’s a good feeling.”

Miss Oddette’s Creole Kitchen has transformed throughout the years, from a food truck found at large festivals to being scaled down to Augustus and a crew catering at local events, to future plans of going digital. Miss Oddette’s Creole Cooking Academy will be a subscription service where members can enjoy watching and learning her cooking tips and tricks. The tentative launch date is Sept. 16. Augustus will film her videos in various locations with the main location being Idler’s Home in Paso Robles.

Only 100 tickets are available for Miss Oddette’s Farewell Jamboree at $50 each and are quickly selling out. Tickets can be purchased here. Come enjoy some of Miss Oddette’s Creole Kitchen’s famous dishes, which will include Louisiana crawfish, dirty rice, smoked back ribs, coleslaw and fried catfish. Four Lanterns wine will be served and the Blues Jammers will play some of their favorite hits.

“I’m leaving feeling so much better than when I came and feeling like I’ve really grown and developed as a person… I’m filled to the top with love and gratitude for the people here,” Augustus said.

To stay updated on Miss Oddette’s Creole Cooking Academy and more information, visit her Facebook page.

