Missing juvenile last seen in South County

Alilianna Trujillo, 15, was visiting family from Arizona

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.

Trujillo is described as a Hispanic juvenile, 5′ 4″ tall, 105 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

